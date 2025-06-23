‘Anupamaa’ set catches fire: Was it accident or insurance scam? AICWA questions

A major fire broke out early Monday morning on the sets of the popular television show ‘Anupamaa’ at Film City in Mumbai’s Goregaon area.

The blaze, which erupted around 5 am, devastated the entire set just a couple of hours before the day’s shooting was scheduled to start.

According to eyewitnesses, several crew members and workers were already present at the location preparing for the day’s work when the fire broke out. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade confirmed to the media that the fire began inside a tent structure on the ‘Anupamaa’ set. The incident was declared a Level-I emergency at around 6:26 am. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly criticised the situation. They have pointed fingers at the apparent lack of fire safety measures. In an official statement, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta called for a high-level probe into the matter. He expressed concern that proper safety protocols were not followed, and he demanded immediate action.

In a post shared on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Gupta did not hold back. He demanded the suspension of the Managing Director of Film City and the Labour Commissioner of Mumbai. He further accused them of turning a blind eye to the enforcement of critical safety regulations.

“Due to their collusion and negligence, producers and production teams continue to bypass essential fire safety protocols. This puts thousands of lives at risk,” Gupta’s statement said.

AICWA has also demanded that a criminal FIR be filed against the show’s producers, the production house, the broadcasting channel, as well as the senior authorities overseeing Film City.

Shockingly, the association also raised the possibility that the fire might have been deliberately set to claim insurance fraudulently.

The association further urged Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, to immediately launch a comprehensive fire safety audit. That would work across all film sets and studios in the state.

Gupta stressed that any production company, channel, or individual found ignoring fire safety rules should receive ban without exception.