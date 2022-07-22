DontSayAlvida trends after Adnan Sami hints at leaving Instagram

Adnan Sami recently created waves on the popular social media platform Instagram as he posted his massive transformation pictures.

The Padma Shri awarded singer and composer further created a stir as he deleted all his Instagram posts earlier this week and posted a picture saying ‘Alvida’. Ever since he did so, his fans and Instagram users have been flooding him with comments and DMs.

Some have raised their concern for him and asked him “why???” and “what happened sir” while others have said, “what happened sir, hope you are okay. Take care sir”. That’s not all, the hashtag #DontSayAlvida has taken over the platform by storm with several users referring to the same. “Sir we miss you pls don’t say Alvida”, “Damn, Adnan Sami really shaped my childhood, please #DontSayAlvida”, “this can’t be true, please #DontSayAlvida” and more are some of the comments that his fans have left for him.

Well, we hope that this trending hashtag works and our favorite singer Adnan Sami listens to the fans and doesn’t leave Instagram!

