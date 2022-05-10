‘Doctor Strange 2’ finds audience in India

Another Hollywood superhero has now established his presence in the Indian arena. Doctor Strange is doing well in India too. After two days, collections of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have started catching up with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The sequel’s performance is a huge victory for Hollywood and theatre owners as the 2022 box office season officially kicks off. After more than two years of fits and starts due to COVID-19, studios are finally ready to release a parade of delayed tentpoles.

This film collected 26 crores more on Saturday and that has resulted in a half-century being scored by the Hollywood biggie in just 2 days. The film currently stands at 53.40 crores*, which is an excellent number. The number has dipped just a bit when compared to Friday but then that’s on the expected lines since Hollywood films in India typically have their first day as the best day, especially when they are event releases.

The same was the case with Spider-Man: No Way Home which had seen a Thursday release and collected 32.67 crores. Post that it dipped on a relatively much bigger scale as 20.37 crores had come in, which had resulted in two-day collections being 53.04 crores. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has crossed that already, it in fact is in a chance to outdo it on the third day too as for Spider-Man: No Way Home it was a regular Saturday on which it had brought in 26.10 crores. That had resulted in the first three day numbers of 79.14 crores.

The good news is that yet another superhero has now established himself in the Indian arena, which means Marvel films are set to rule with their different set of characters.