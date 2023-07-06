Divya Khosla Kumar’s mother Anita Khosla passes away

Actor Divya Khosla Kumar announced the demise of her mother, Anita Khosla, in an Instagram post on 6 July 2023.

Divya wrote a moving message and shared a few precious moments with her mother on Instagram. In the caption, she mentions losing her ‘mumma’ and how it has left a void in her heart. The caption is accompanied by a carousel of ten photos of various beautiful memories of her mom. One of the photos was a screenshot of an hour-long voice call between the mother and daughter.

“Mamma Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart. I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you. I love you mumma. Om Shanti……Daughter of Anita Khosla,” she wrote.

Since Divya broke the tragic news of her mother’s passing, condolences have been flooding in.

Urvashi Rautela, an actor and model, also paid tribute by leaving a touching comment. She wrote that Anita Khosla was an incredibly exceptional woman whose beauty transcended appearances. She additionally asked Divya to get in touch with her during this difficult time. Actors Pearl V Puri and Pulkit Samrat also commented on the post along with other well-wishers.

The last time Divya Khosla Kumar was seen, she was in Satyameva Jayate 2 with John Abraham. Her upcoming roles include Yaariyan 2 and Bangalore Days, a remake of the 2014 Malayalam film.