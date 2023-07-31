Disha Vakani to make a comeback in ‘Taarak Mehta ka oolta chasmah’

For over six years now, the beloved character of Dayaben, portrayed by Disha Vakani, has been absent from the screens of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.” Back in 2017, Disha, who played the role of Daya Jethalal Gada in the sitcom created by Asit Kumar Modi, took an indefinite maternity leave, and since then, she hasn’t graced the show with her presence. But hold on, TMKOC fans, there’s some exciting news on the horizon!

As the show celebrates its impressive 15-year journey of entertaining viewers, producer Asit Modi had a grand announcement to make. He revealed that he’s all set to bring back everyone’s favorite, Disha Vakani, fondly known as Dayaben.

The celebrations were brimming with joy, and Asit Modi warmly congratulated the entire team for their 15-year milestone. Among the artists who have left their mark on the show, one name that remains unforgettable is none other than Daya Bhabhi, the talented Disha Vakani.

With her amazing performances and hilarious acts, she has undoubtedly won hearts and kept the audience in splits throughout the years. To the delight of her fans, the promise was made that Disha Vakani will soon be making her triumphant return to “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

Having successfully run for nearly 15 years now, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” has been a show cherished by many. Over the years, it has witnessed several actors, like Disha Vakani, Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha, and Neha Mehta, bid farewell to their characters. Most recently, Raj Anadkat, who portrayed Tappu, also made his exit from the beloved sitcom.

Unfortunately, the past few months have seen multiple actors leave the show. Some have pointed out issues like ill-treatment, harassment, and payment disputes as the reasons behind their decisions. Among these departures was Shailesh Lodha, who bid adieu to the show earlier this year.

However, the much-anticipated return of Disha Vakani has ignited hope and excitement among fans. After all these years since her maternity break, the time has finally come for her to grace the screens of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah” once more, and her comeback is eagerly awaited by viewers.