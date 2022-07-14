Disha Patani sizzles at ‘Ek Villain Returns’ Promotion

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is clearly the definition of sensuality, a synonym for hotness. She is without a doubt the unabashedly Hottest actress in the industry today.

The actress continuously reminds us of how sensual, vivacious and good-looking she is and we can never get enough of her! Currently, the actress is promoting Ek Villain Returns and we can not get over how gorgeous she looks in each and every outfit she gets into.

Today, she took to her story and made a statement in sky blue top and blue denim. Her starry eye makeup made her look more captivating than ever. And her tall stature is clearly the pillar of attraction.

On the film front, the actress is currently busy promoting Ek Villain Returns. Disha has also recently finished shooting for Dharma production’s Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra.