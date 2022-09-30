Disha Patani shells out fitness goals during shoot of Suriya 42

The kind of dedication that Disha Patani puts into maintaining a lean and fabulous body has always inspired the masses. She has been actively sharing her gym workout session videos and photos on her social media.

While giving us yet more evidence of her unprecedented dedication to fitness, Disha shared a glimpse of her gym workout while she is shooting in Goa.

Taking to her social media, Disha captured herself in a gym mirror as she took out time for her workout amid a busy shooting schedule in Goa. This has apparently been a big motivation for her fans who looks up to her for major fitness motivation. It has also shown the kind of effort the actress puts in her workout to maintain a perfect body.

While Disha has been very active in her workouts and fitness regime, she is also putting a lot of effort into her acting. While the actress gave proof of her potential as an actor in her last release ‘Ek Villain Returns’, she went on to capture a lot of appreciation from the audience for her negative role in the film. With her fabulous performance in the film, Disha truly won her worth as an actor.

Talking about her future line ups, While Disha has ignited the excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in Suriya 42 upcoming film, the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Project K’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.