Disha Patani finds escape in dance; watch latest video of her vibing

When Disha Patani dances, she dances like nobody is watching and she is in a total mood when she does that. The actress is a skilled dancer, and often shares videos of herself grooving to the newest tracks with the ease of an expert.

With her perfectly toned curves, Disha Patani wins us over with her smoothness when it comes to dancing. While her fans enjoy her dancing videos and often follow her choreography, truth be told, dancing is Disha’s escape from reality. The actress finds positivity and declutters her mind after spending a long tiring day, dancing.

Just like that, the actress took to social media and shared a video of herself giving a completely new track with her dance guru.

Today, Disha Patani is the hottest actress in B-Town and her workout is one reason why she attracts her audience so much. She is this stunning diva from whom we can not take our eyes off.

Disha often shares her workout routine and her kickboxing video. Other than this Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.