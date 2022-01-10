Disha Patani blazes Instagram with her new pictures in a pink bikini

Disha Patani is the queen of beachwear, and she’s living up to her title by posting a new photo on Instagram wearing a pink bikini that’s making internet users sweat.

The picture which is shared by Bharat girl on Instagram is going viral and grabbing the attention of her fans. Disha Patani stands with her feet submerged in water as the actress faces her back towards the camera. Her peach bikini fits perfectly on her curves. She left her hair open.

As soon as she posted the photo her rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff commented with fire emojis.

Well, this is not the first time that Disha has shared her picture in a bikini. Disha is often seen on beach locations on vacation and from there she shares some pictures in bikini on social media.

MS Dhoni girl is a bombshell of the Indian film industry and she is also a well-known face for Telugu people as she made her debut in Telugu film Industry with the movie Loafer in which she romanced mega prince Varun Tej. Disha Patani is an active user of social media sites and she is enjoying a huge fan base.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in the film ‘Radhe’ with Salman Khan. Now Disha will be seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ in which John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor will be seen with her. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the film ‘Yodha’ with Sidharth Malhotra and Rashi Khanna.