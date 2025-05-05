Diljit Dosanjh to sit next to Shakira at historic MET Gala debut

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is set to make a jaw-dropping debut at the MET Gala 2025 — and he won’t be doing it alone, as the “5 Taara” hitmaker will be seated next to global pop icon Shakira at fashion’s most exclusive night, making this one of the most unexpected (and fabulous) pairings of the year.

While the MET Gala has always been a playground for the world’s top celebrities, designers, and tastemakers, Diljit’s inclusion on this year’s guest list is more than just star power — it’s a groundbreaking moment for Indian representation on the global fashion stage.

According to a Times of India exclusive, he’s not only attending but will be the only Indian celebrity to be seated at the high-profile dinner hosted by Vogue’s queen bee herself, Anna Wintour.

As for his outfit? Fashion designer Prabal Gurung has taken the reins to craft a custom look that celebrates Diljit’s Punjabi heritage. Think royalty meets runway — a regal ensemble woven with tradition, yet tailored for the MET’s avant-garde glamour.

Gurung’s signature ability to merge culture and couture will ensure that Diljit’s presence isn’t just noticed — it’s unforgettable.

Diljit’s table isn’t just any table either, as alongside Shakira, he’ll be in the company of cultural powerhouses like Nicole Scherzinger and journalist Gayle King.

This MET Gala appearance marks a powerful evolution in Diljit Dosanjh’s career. From selling out arenas worldwide to starring in critically acclaimed films, and now sitting at one of fashion’s most coveted tables — he’s rewriting what global success looks like for Indian artists.

So, when the flashbulbs go off on MET Gala night, don’t be surprised if one of the most talked-about duos isn’t a designer-celebrity combo — but a turbaned Punjabi icon and a Latin pop legend sharing a moment in fashion history.