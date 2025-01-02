Diljit Dosanjh meets PM Modi, marks a memorable start to 2025

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh had a memorable meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1, 2025. He described the meeting as a “fantastic start” to a new year, which took place in Delhi amidst warmth and mutual admiration.

Prime Minister Modi posted a short clip of their conversation on Instagram, describing it as a “very memorable interaction.”

Advertisement

In his post on X, Modi praised Dosanjh for being “truly multifaceted,” highlighting his ability to blend talent and tradition. The two discussed a range of topics, including music, culture, and more, with Modi even playfully remarking that the singer had been winning over people worldwide.

Advertisement

See the post here:

A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more… @diljitdosanjh https://t.co/X768l08CY1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2025

Dosanjh, who has gained international fame for his music and acting career, appreciated the Prime Minister’s words, especially his respect for his mother and the Ganga river, which is considered sacred in Indian culture. The singer was inspired by Modi’s words, which he described as very inspiring.

Dosanjh shared his excitement about the encounter in a post on X after the meeting. “A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We talked about a lot of things, including music, of course!” he wrote.

A fantastic start to 2025 A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about a lot of things including music of course! pic.twitter.com/TKThDWnE0P — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 1, 2025

During the conversation, Modi also complimented Diljit Dosanjh on his name, saying he had actually lived up to it. “When a boy from an Indian village makes India’s name shine, it feels good. Your family named you Diljit, and you keep winning over people,” Modi said in Hindi.

The Prime Minister stressed how Dosanjh’s success has struck an emotional chord with audiences across the globe.

Dosanjh, whose roots are in the village, was glad to see the approach and basked under the glory of such a large country. “The large size of India is a strength. We are a vibrant society,” he said, weaving in the diversity and oneness.