Diljit Dosanjh issued a legal notice alleging ticket sale manipulation for the ‘Dil-luminati’ tour

Diljit Dosanjh’s highly anticipated Dil-luminati tour will kick off its Indian leg of the tour on October 26 in Delhi. After dazzling the global stages in Canada and the US, among other venues, the tour will celebrate the year-end in India. Ahead of the concerts, the ticket sale has caused significant buzz. Notably, while the pre-sale tickets sold out within 20 minutes, the general sale tickets flew off the shelves within 2 minutes. The astonishing sale has left several fans in disbelief. They couldn’t secure a spot despite checking out as soon as the sale went live. Several social media users have shared hilarious memes as well as expressed their disappointment over the issue. Now, Diljit Dosanjh faces a legal notice served by a fan alleging manipulation of ticket prices.

As per Free Press Journal’s report, a fan named Riddhima Kapoor served the ‘Lover’ hitmaker with a legal notice. Riddhima is a law student based in Delhi and alleges malpractices in the sale of tickets. In her legal notice, she said that the portal deducted the amount from her bank account, however, she didn’t secure the pass. However, the amount was refunded to her later. Reportedly, she emphasised that she purchased an HDFC Credit Card just to avail the early bird passes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)



The report quoted the accusations mentioned in the legal notice, “This abrupt and suspicious transaction strongly suggests manipulation and scalping practices. The sudden unavailability of tickets indicates that your organisation may be artificially inflating demand and manipulating prices, which constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The practice of scalping and hoarding of tickets with an intent to resell them at inflated prices is a clear violation of consumer rights and an act of bad faith.”

Additionally, Riddhima stated that the booking window was supposed to open on September 12 at 1:00 PM. However, fans were able to book passes from 12:59 PM and hence the tickets sold out instantly. Moreover, other companies involved also recieved the legal notice. This includes Zomato, HDFC Bank, and Saregama Pvt Ltd. They have not yet responded to the allegations.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-luminati tour has already emerged as a roaring success globally. Meanwhile, the tour will first take the stage at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 26. From the capital, the tour will travel to several cities around the country. The venues include Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.