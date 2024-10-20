Diljit Dosanjh becomes 1st Indian artist to feature on Billboard Canada cover

Diljit Dosanjh has made history as the first Indian artist to grace the cover of ‘Billboard Canada’. This remarkable achievement has set a new milestone for the global recognition of Indian artists.

‘Billboard Canada’, in its inaugural print edition, chose Diljit as the cover star, showcasing exclusive content from his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour.

The magazine’s official Instagram account confirmed the news on Saturday, sharing a sneak peek of the cover pages featuring Diljit. The post emphasized the importance of this moment, stating, “Diljit Dosanjh will make global history as the first Indian artist to be featured cover-to-cover in a special edition of Billboard. It marks a monumental moment for the iconic publication.”

This announcement sparked an outpouring of support from fans and admirers around the world. One user commented, “Diljit giving us the representation we deserve!” while another shared, “Making history and making us proud each step of the way.”

Diljit, who has been performing for several weeks in the U.S. and Europe as part of his ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. As he wraps up the international leg of the tour, he is now preparing to bring his electrifying performances to his home country.

The Indian leg of the tour is ready to begin on October 26 at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. From there, Diljit will perform in cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Not just a musical powerhouse, Diljit is also making waves in the acting world. Recently, he announced his role in ‘Border 2’, the much-anticipated sequel to the classic Bollywood film ‘Border’. He will star alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in the movie. It is set against the backdrop of the famous Battle of Longewala. Filming for the project is likely to begin in November.

Diljit’s rise to fame began in the early 2000s when he first gained recognition in the Punjabi music industry. His albums ‘Smile’ (2005) and ‘Chocolate’ (2008) earned him acclaim. His collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh on ‘The Next Level’ (2009) further boosted his popularity. He made his acting debut in 2010 with a cameo in the Punjabi movie ‘Mel Karade Rabba’. And by 2011, he was starring as the lead in ‘The Lion of Punjab’. His Bollywood debut came in 2016 with the critically acclaimed ‘Udta Punjab’. For this movie, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Diljit’s impact has extended beyond just his acting and music. In 2020, he charted on Billboard’s Social 50 with his album ‘G.O.A.T.’, gaining global recognition for his work.