Diljit Dosanjh and Shakira give a major moment to Indian fans, sparking collab demands

What happens when two music sensations tease fans? A collaboration demand makes way. ‘Lover’ hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh made his Met Gala debut on May 5. The singer exuded regalness, power, and charm with his maharaja-style Prabal Gurung ensemble. The artist shared his ride to the Met with other prominent stars, including the pop star Shakira.

During the car ride, Shakira filmed a short clip with her fellow passengers and shared it on her Instagram stories. Everyone looked comfy as they had a blast during their short ride. Apart from Diljit and Shakira, the video also featured Nicole Scherzinger, Tessa Thompson, and Prabal Gurung. As Shakira filmed everyone, she gave a shoutout to India while panning the camera to Diljit Dosanjh. The ‘Waka Waka’ hitmaker said, “Say hi to India. Hi India.”

Advertisement



Moreover, during the event, Shakira, Nicole, and Diljit also clicked selfies, serving fans major moments. The two musical icons also clicked with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, sending fans into a frenzy.

Also Read: Met Gala BTS moment: Diljit Dosanjh tells Nicole Scherzinger ‘I am learning English’!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Shakira’s adorable video took over social media, prompting Indian fans to demand a collaboration between her and Diljit. A fan wrote, “Now we need a collab with Diljit and Shakira!!! Imagine?”. Another wrote, “From G.O.A.T to Global. You said Panjab will be worldwide and now it is. ICONIC MOMENT.” Several fans wrote along the lines of, “We need a Diljit x Shakira Collab.”

For his look, Diljit paired a rich ivory ensemble with a floor-length cape. His fit was generously adorned with gold embroidery. To complete his look, the singer opted for a regal turban and a ceremonial sword. His regal look was a nod to his Punjabi roots and rich culture.

The theme for the year was ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It drew inspiration from Monica L Miller’s book ‘Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.’ The theme chronicles how fashion contributed to the formation of Black identities. Meanwhile, ‘Tailored for You’ was the dress code.

Also Read: Met Gala 2025: Indian celebs rule the carpet in ‘superfine’ tailoring