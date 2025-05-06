Met Gala BTS moment: Diljit Dosanjh tells Nicole Scherzinger ‘I am learning English’!

The MET Gala 2025 wasn’t just about red carpets and high fashion—it also delivered some candid, off-guard moments, courtesy of Nicole Scherzinger on Instagram stories.

The Pussycat Dolls singer gave fans a peek behind the velvet ropes, where glam met reality in the most unexpected ways.

In the short clip, Nicole Scherzinger casually pans her camera across the prep zone. Shakira, ever the diva but clearly in some discomfort, is seen getting her outfit adjusted. Nicole quips,

“This is the behind-the-scenes that people don’t see. Shakira just said ‘ow’ because of the needles.” It’s not all glitter and grace when haute couture meets tight deadlines.

Nearby, actress Tessa Thompson is seen standing still, with Scherzinger joking that “she cannot sit down”—a classic MET Gala struggle. With outfits designed for the runway rather than comfort, sitting is sometimes just not an option.

But the highlight of the video is none other than Diljit Dosanjh. Calmly scrolling on his phone amidst the chaos, he looks up and says with a grin, “I am learning English.”

Just like that, the Punjabi superstar won hearts once again—his simplicity shining as bright as the jewels in his outfit.

Diljit made a striking debut at the MET Gala this year and turned heads for all the right reasons. Sharing his own pictures from the event on Instagram, he gave fans glimpses of moments with Shakira, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Nick Jonas. The man looked like royalty—literally.

Designed by Prabal Gurung, Diljit’s ensemble was an ode to his Punjabi heritage. He donned a rich ivory outfit paired with a heavily adorned turban, a sparkling neckpiece, and even carried a ceremonial sword.

The finishing touch? A regal cape emblazoned with Punjabi script. It was bold, cultural, and made a powerful fashion statement.

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” took inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s acclaimed book ‘Slaves to Fashion’.

For the first time, menswear was put center stage, giving male icons like Diljit a chance to shine with their sartorial flair.

The 2025 Gala had a star-studded roster of co-chairs including Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A\$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and fashion mainstay Anna Wintour. The host committee also featured Olympic legends Simone Biles and Angel Reese, alongside music stars Doechii and Usher.