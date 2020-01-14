The makers of Panga released a new song from the film titled “Dil Ne Kaha”. Featuring Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill, the song has been sung by Jassie Gill and Asses Kaur.

Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and written by Javed Akhtar, “Dil Ne Kaha” is a romantic track that celebrates the chemistry between Kangana and Jassie Gill.

Jassie took to his official Instagram handle to share the song with a caption that read, “Pyaar Kaisa yeh kamaal. #DilNeKaha out now.”

What stands out from the song is its fresh style and tonality. The chemistry between the two is unmissable as they go on from being college sweethearts to a married couple.

Panga is a story about a kabaddi player who returns to follow her dreams to become part of the Indian kabaddi team, despite being a mother of two in her thirties.

Jassie plays a supportive husband to Kangana who encourages her to play the sport without paying heed to what society says or does.

Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga also features Richa Chadha and is slated to release on 24 January 2020.