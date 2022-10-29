DIFF to use inflated digital theatres

The 11th Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), which will take place from November 3 to November 6 at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala, will feature a wide range of films from around the globe.

The festival will screen a number of features, documentaries, and short films, including the Indian premieres of “Joyland,” which won the Cannes Jury Prize for Saim Saqid, “Once Upon A Time in Calcutta,” “Writing with Fire,” Parth Saurabh’s debut feature, “Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar,” presented by Anurag Kashyap, “Fire in the Mountains,” Jason Loftus’ ‘Eternal Spring’ and Gianfranco Rosi’s ‘In Viaggio’.

The titles will be screened at inflatable theatres.

The festival has partnered with the inflatable theatre business Picturetime to host its most recent physical edition in the Himalayan foothills for the showing. Two of Picturetime’s inflated digital theatres will be used as screening rooms at DIFF this year.

Festival director Ritu Sarin said: “Before we teamed up with Picturetime in 2018, we had no way of showing digital cinema packages, the preferred digital screening format internationally. Our partnership with Picturetime helped us to overcome that technical hurdle. Picturetime’s state-of-the-art digital facilities and its knowledgeable technical team have really helped DIFF move to the next level. This year, we’re more excited than ever because we’re adding a second Picturetime mobile digital cinema, and expanding even further our capacity to screen films at the highest quality.”

Other standouts include Gurvinder Singh’s “Adh Chanani Raat,” Qiu Jiongjiong’s “Jiao Ma Tang Hui” (A New Old Play), Shaunak Sen’s Cannes Golden Eye-winning “All That Breathes,” and more.

At the Picturetime locations, the festival will also hold discussions, master courses, and interactive events.

(Inputs from IANS)