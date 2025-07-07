Dhurandhar and the Age Gap Debate: Is Bollywood Still Stuck in Time?

On his birthday, Ranveer Singh dropped the fierce first look of Dhurandhar, an upcoming action-packed drama that’s already drumming up buzz across all social media platforms.

At the centre of the discussion is 20-year-old Sara Arjun, who plays the female lead opposite Singh, who turned 40 this year. The nearly two-decade age gap between the actors has reignited long-standing concerns about age gaps in Bollywood romances.

Advertisement

“First I saw her in Jai Ho playing a schoolgirl, now she’s romancing Ranveer Singh? Honestly, this feels a little problematic,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), echoing a sentiment widely shared across social media platforms.

Advertisement

Sara Arjun, daughter of actor Raj Arjun, began her acting career at just six years old. She earned acclaim for her performance in Deiva Thirumagal (2010), and has since appeared in films like Ek Thi Daayan, Saivam, and Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, where she portrayed the younger version of Aishwarya Rai’s character. While her growth as an actor is evident, many viewers find it difficult to view her in such a role—largely because they remember her not just as a child actress, but as a child.

This is not a new point of contention in Bollywood. The industry has a long history of pairing older male actors with much younger female counterparts.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is reportedly inspired by the life of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. It’s scheduled to be out for a theatrical release on December 5, 2025.