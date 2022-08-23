Dhokha – Round D Corner portrays the perfect casting coup with outstanding actors

Dhokha – Round D Corner, a film by Kookie Gulati is a gripping tale filled with unexpected twists and turns and has been the talk of the town since its teaser was launched at a grand event in Mumbai. With an ensemble cast comprising R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar, Khushalii Kumar, and Aparshakti Khurana the movie will release in theatres on 23rd September.

The spectacular casting of the film has piqued the interest of the audiences and is expected to bring magic on the big screen and with reason! The star cast has delivered super hit films in the past and along with Kookie Gulati’s expertise, the film will surely perform well at the box office.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has received ample critical acclaim for its extraordinary storytelling, direction, and acting while Darshan Kumaar’s Kashmir Files had taken over the box office and enabled Darshan to prove his mettle as an actor. His performance and his dedication to perfecting his craft were widely spoken about and appreciated.

Roping in the multifaceted Khushalli Kumar is one of the surprising elements of the movie that the fans are looking forward to as the audiences have already appreciated her screen presence in her previous projects and have been eagerly waiting for her Bollywood debut. Aparshakti has also been remarkable and for this role, he has stepped out of his comfort essaying a negative character.

On pulling off this super casting coup, director Kookie Gulatie shares, ”The cast is completely magical and all these four powerful actors coming together in their own way is what will make the film more interesting and filled with twists and turns. R Madhavan’s intense acting, Khushalii’s beautiful aura, Aparshakti’s powerful dialogue delivery, and Darshan’s smart personality, all of this is what we looked at prior to the casting of the film, and undoubtedly coming together of these powerful actors has made the film much more interesting.”

Impressed by the dedication of the cast lead actor, R Madhvan further adds, “The best part is in this film, I had to do my job as good I could and everybody out there was prepared, was on time. We you got to the set and you never have to wait for an actor, that’s a great sign that everybody is making the same film.”

Dhokha – Round D Corner is slated to release on the big screen on 23rd September 2022. It has been directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma.