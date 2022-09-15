‘Dhokha Round D Corner’ celebrates the spirit of Cinema

The R Madhvan, Khushalii Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana, and Darshan Kumar’s upcoming thriller Dhokha Round D Corner are all set to hit theatres on 23rd September 2022! Celebrating the spirit of cinema, this Kookie Gulati’s gripping tale of crime welcomes the cine-goers to witness and enjoy its theatrical experience exclusively at Rs. 75 nationwide on day 1 as an ode to celebrate National Cinema Day.

The makers of the film honor the beauty of cinema by bringing an intriguing story on National Cinema Day that will definitely get audiences on edge of their seats.

Set in Mumbai, the movie revolves around the chronicles of a delusional housewife with a personality disorder who is taken hostage by a terrorist on the loose and a husband accused of cheating on his wife have their own versions of reality, how do we know who’s saying the truth? Dhoka Round D corner is a tale of lies and harsh truth.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, ‘Dhokha- Round D Corner’ starring Khushalii Kumar, R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar, and Aparshakti Khurana and directed by Kookie Gulati releases in theatres on 23rd September 2022.