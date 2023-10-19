Dharmendra, Bobby, Karan and Rajveer shower birthday wishes on Sunny Deol

Bollywood’s legendary actor Dharmendra, and his grandsons Karan and Rajveer, along with son Bobby showered birthday blessings on Sunny Deol as he turned 66 on Thursday.

Sunny made his acting debut in 1983 with the movie ‘Betaab’, which was a romantic drama written by Javed Akhtar and directed by Rahul Rawail. It stars Amrita Singh alongside Sunny.

Dharmendra, who is an ardent social media user took to photo sharing application Instagram, and dropped a birthday wish for his son Sunny.

In a video shared on Instagram Stories, we can see Dharmendra sitting with Sunny, and both are holding each other’s hands. Dharmendra is wearing a printed shirt and a black bucket hat, while Sunny is in a grey sweatshirt and a matching hat.

We can see Dharmendra saying in the video, “Thank you Sunny… I really enjoyed this trip with you. Take care. Happy days are there. Love you.”

Sunny replied to his father and said: “Love you too.”

Karan Deol, who is the elder son of Sunny also took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures with his father.

The string of photos shows Karan as a groom, with Sunny holding onto him. The next is a candid picture of the father-son duo, which seems to be from their vacation.

Tthe last photo shows Karan and Sunny twinning in black outfits. He captioned the post: “Happiest Birthday Dad!!! Your talent and love inspire me every day. May this year be filled with even more success and happiness.”

Actor and younger brother of Sunny, Bobby Deol dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Sunny’s younger son Rajveer, who has recently made his Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Dono’, took to his Instagram and shared a happy picture with Sunny: “Happy Birthday DAD May your birthday be as amazing and incredible as you are. Love you.”

Bobby also took to Instagram and shared a birthday post for his elder brother Sunny.

The ‘Soldier’ actor shared candid pictures, wherein the brothers are seen dancing. He wrote: “Love you bhaiya! happy birthday”.

Arjun Rampal commented on Bobby’s post and said: “Happy Birthday Sunny sir. All the happiness”.

Rahul Dev wrote: “Waah!! Happy happy birthday to him! Vaddi jhappie.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is riding high on the success of recently released ‘Gadar 2’. He has ‘Baap’, ‘Lahore 1947’, and ‘Soorya’ in the pipeline.