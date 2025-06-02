Dhanashree Verma says she’s open to love again, after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma is ready for her next act, on and off the screen.

The choreographer-turned-actress, who was married to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, has officially closed that chapter of her life. Their marriage, which began in December 2020, came to an end on March 20, 2025.

Advertisement

While the journey wasn’t easy, Dhanashree isn’t letting heartbreak define her. Instead, she’s rewriting her story with ambition, resilience, and a touch of hope.

Advertisement

In a candid conversation with ETimes, Dhanashree opened up about love, life, and everything in between. When asked about the possibility of falling in love again, she replied with honesty and grace, “You can’t plan love. It’s not something you schedule. It’s one of those things that just happens.” She added that her focus right now is on evolving, both personally and professionally.

“I’m currently prioritising work, self-growth, and presenting the best version of myself,” she said. “If destiny has something beautiful written for me, then why not? Who doesn’t want love in life? But for now, it’s all about my career.”

That career is expanding quickly. Dhanashree, who once wore a white coat as a dentist, is now donning costumes for the silver screen. Though she originally built her reputation as a choreographer and digital content creator, her eyes are now firmly set on the film industry, both in Bollywood and the booming Telugu cinema world.

“I’ve always been goal-oriented,” she explained. “Back when I was practising dentistry, my dream was to build a flourishing clinic with a steady flow of patients. Now, I’ve redirected that same dedication toward acting and singing. My mission is to entertain and inspire by focusing on the bright side of life.”

Her passion project? A big-screen debut that fans are eagerly waiting for. Dhanashree is all ready to step into the acting spotlight with the upcoming Telugu film ‘Akasam Daati Vastaava’.

While details of her role are still under wraps, the buzz is already building. With a natural flair for performance and years of screen presence through dance videos and social media, she seems more than ready to take this leap.