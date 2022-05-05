Dhaakad song ‘She’s On Fire’ is OUT NOW!

Dhaakad song out: Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming Dhaakad’s first song has been released today. Titled “She’s On Fire”, the music video of the song featured Badshah along with Kangana as her character Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal, who plays the antagonist in the film, is also seen in the video lip-syncing to Badshah’s lyrics.

Kangana took to her Instagram account to share the song, and captioned it, “Bring all the extinguishers you want. This fire will continue spreading.” The song, which is sung by Badshah and Nikita Gandhi, featured Kangana in several fiery looks. Arjun, meanwhile, gave the villain vibe with guns and sang surrounded by girls.

Be ready! The fiery track of the year is coming in hot🔥

“She’s on Fire” releasing at 6PM on @SREMusic. 💃

#Dhaakad is releasing on 20th May 2022.#AgniAaRahiHai #ShesOnFire pic.twitter.com/nXZxUg54b8 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) May 5, 2022

Sharing her experience of shooting for the song, Kangana said in a statement, “I had a blast shooting for the song as I love the way Badshah composes them. They are full of life and the tempo gets you grooving. She’s On Fire showcases Agent Agni’s power, how she is on this mission and how nothing can stop her from achieving her goal.”