‘Devara: Part 1’ to release romantic single ‘Heartbeats’ on Aug 5

Excitement is building for the upcoming film “Devara: Part 1,” as the production team gears up to release a highly anticipated romantic song on August 5, 2024. Starring NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor, the film has already captured significant attention with its first single, “Fear Song,” which set a dramatic tone for what’s to come.

The Devara romantic song announcement was met with enthusiasm from fans, especially after the release of a striking new poster. The poster showcases NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor dressed in elegant white, set against a lush forest backdrop. This visual has only intensified fan anticipation and conversation online.

On social media, the Devara team shared the news with excitement, stating, “Time for hearts to go full throttle. The most awaited #DevaraSecondSingle is arriving on August 5th.” The post has generated a buzz, hinting at a more tender and emotional side of the film that contrasts with the previous single’s intensity.

“Devara: Part 1,” directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, is set to release in two parts. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, adding further star power to an already impressive cast. It is set to hit theaters on September 27, 2024, and will be available in five languages, broadening its reach to a diverse audience.

The musical score for “Devara” is composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, known for his memorable and impactful soundtracks. This romantic single will likely showcase another facet of his musical prowess, adding depth to the film’s emotional landscape.

As the release date for the new single draws near, fans of NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a captivating addition to the film’s soundtrack. The combination of a highly anticipated romantic track and the star-studded cast has set the stage for a significant cinematic event this September.