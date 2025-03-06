‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ arc first title locks global release date

‘Demon Slayer’ fans unite! The makers have announced the release date of the first title of the ‘Infinity Castle’ arc trilogy. The film will pick up the narrative from the gripping cliffhanger ending of season 4. The title is going to hit Indian theatres on September 12, 2025. Moreover, fans will also be able to catch the film in IMAX screens.

Taking to Instagram, Crunchyroll made the announcement with a thrilling teaser. They wrote, “Experience the monumental beginning to an epic finale! See Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, in Hindi, English & Japanese Dub, only in movie theatres on September 12th!”

In Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga, the ‘Infinity Castle’ arc follows Tanjiro and the seven Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps. They drawn into a showdown with the Demon King Muzan in his lair. The storyline features intense battles against the Upper-Rank demons, the most formidable foes in existence.

The latest instalment of the anime series and films covered the Hashira Training Arc. In this, Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu join the elite ranks of demon slayers known as Hashira. They do so to confront Demon King Muzan and restore peace. This arc follows the events of the Swordsmith Village plot. Meanwhile, the training’s narrative finds space in the compilation film ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Hashira Training,’ which hit theatres in February 2024. Following this, the makers dropped the fourth season which premiered from May to June 2024. The season’s final episode saw the Hashira confronting Muzan and being transported to his Infinity Castle, culminating with Tanjiro’s vow to defeat him.

Set in Taisho-era Japan, ‘Demon Slayer’ follows Tanjiro Kamado. He returns home to find his family slaughtered by demons and his sister Nezuko transformed into one. Determined to avenge his family and cure his sister, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps. Through rigorous training, he becomes a skilled swordsman, defending humanity from demonic threats.

Meanwhile, created by Koyoharu Gotouge as a serialized manga, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ quickly gained popularity. Subsequently, it recieved its anime adaptation in 2019. Moreover, the series was followed by the sequel film ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Movie: Mugen Train,’ released in October 2020, which became the highest-grossing anime and Japanese film of all time. Additionally, makers dropped subsequent seasons, compilation films. Now the upcoming trilogy will continue the saga from the fourth season’s events.