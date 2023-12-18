Demi Lovato engaged to musician Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

Love is in the air as pop sensation Demi Lovato and musician Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes take a leap into the next chapter of their lives with a recent engagement after a year of whirlwind romance. The confirmation of this joyous news comes from a representative of the talented singer, as reported by People.

The couple, who first unveiled their budding romance in August of last year, officially sealed the deal in a heartwarming ceremony held in Los Angeles over the weekend. Demi and Jutes initially crossed paths while collaborating on their 2022 album HOLY FVCK, an artistic venture that not only brought them musical success but also paved the way for a blossoming love story.

Recounting the serendipitous encounter, Demi shared the intriguing details of their first meeting on an episode of the LadyGang Podcast. “The way that I met my boyfriend was actually in a session. He is a musician himself, but he also co-writes on other people’s music. So he came into the session and I literally was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ I texted my friends and was like, ‘Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked in. I am so nervous. I don’t know what to do with myself,'” she excitedly revealed.

Their connection deepened over time, transitioning from friendship to a profound emotional revelation. The pair expressed their feelings for each other, setting the stage for a love story that culminated in a beautiful engagement.

Demi and Jutes collaborated not only in love but also in their musical endeavors, co-writing several tracks on Demi’s album HOLY FVCK, including hits like Substance, Happy Ending, and City of Angels. Jutes, a native of Ottawa, Canada, initially pursued film and basketball before discovering his true passion for songwriting in the vibrant city of Toronto. As an independent musician, Jutes embarked on a journey that led him from being signed to Capitol Records to ultimately embracing the path of an independent artist, as shared in a previous interview with Nuance Magazine.

As Demi Lovato and Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes embark on this exciting journey towards marriage, their fans and well-wishers are undoubtedly thrilled for the couple, eagerly anticipating the next chapter in their love story.