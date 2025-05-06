Delhi Police trolls Virat Kohli over ‘accidental’ Avneet Kaur Instagram like

Virat Kohli and Avneet Kaur: The Delhi Police decided to have a little fun at the expense of cricket star Virat Kohli — all thanks to a tiny Instagram “like” that caused a big stir.

It all started when Instagram account of Virat Kohli was spotted liking pictures of actor Avneet Kaur.

Fans with sharp eyes were swift to notice and circulate the activity. Naturally, the internet did what it does best — overanalyze, speculate, and flood Twitter and Instagram with opinions, jokes, and theories.

To calm the frenzy, Kohli issued a clarification. According to him, the Instagram like was an honest mistake. “While clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it,” he wrote, urging people not to read too much into it.

But just when things were settling down, enter Delhi Police — known for their quirky social media game — who added their own twist to the story.

In a cheeky post that mimicked Kohli’s explanation, they wrote: “We would like to clarify that while checking our cameras, it appears the algorithm has registered many interactions. It aims to punish the speeders and traffic rule violators. We request that no unnecessary speeding and stunts be done on public roads. Challans will be issued to the violators. Thank you for your understanding.”

The post didn’t name Kohli directly, but the parallel was crystal clear — and the internet loved it.

Memes flew, comments poured in, and once again, the spotlight was on the accidental ‘like’ that had spiraled into a full-blown online episode.

As of now, Avneet Kaur has remained silent on the matter, letting the storm pass without a word.

Did you catch the Delhi Police’s post yet? It might just be the funniest thing you read today.