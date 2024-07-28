Deepika shines as ‘Sumathi’ in Kalki 2898 AD, film hits 1100 cr

Deepika Padukone continues to shine in the spotlight with her latest role in “Kalki 2898AD”, where she portrays the character Sumathi. A recent behind-the-scenes picture shared by the film’s makers captures Deepika exuding warmth and positivity in her role as a mother. This glimpse into her character has delighted fans, coinciding with the film’s remarkable success at the box office, surpassing the 1100 crore mark.

The image, posted with the caption “A positive mother #Kalki2898AD”, has sparked enthusiastic reactions from fans eagerly awaiting more from the franchise. Comments poured in praising Deepika’s portrayal, with one fan expressing excitement for a potential sequel, testament to the film’s widespread acclaim.

In “Kalki 2898AD”, Deepika’s character SUM-80, known as Sumathi, plays a pivotal role as the mother figure pivotal to the storyline. The film’s director highlighted Sumathi’s significance, emphasizing that her character is central to the narrative of Kalki. With her convincing depiction of motherhood, Deepika has once again asserted her position as a powerhouse on the silver screen.

This success adds to Deepika’s impressive streak, marking her third consecutive film to join the prestigious 1000 crore club. Her ability to embody roles that resonate deeply with audiences has solidified her reputation as a leading actress in contemporary cinema. Notably, Deepika’s portrayal of Sumathi in “Kalki 2898AD” holds a personal resonance, coinciding with her own journey into motherhood, making this cinematic achievement particularly poignant.

As “Kalki 2898AD” continues to captivate audiences globally, Deepika Padukone’s dedication and talent shine through, reaffirming her status as one of the most celebrated actors of her generation.