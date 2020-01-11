There is not end to the controversy around Chhapaak.The Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer opened to a positive response from critics and audiences alike. And, yet again, after Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, Chhapaak leaked online.

The infamous piracy site, Tamilrockers is responsible for the leak.

Tamilrockers has leaked several movies online, most of them on the day of the release and some a day before. Avengers: Endgame being a classic example.

Endgame released in India a day before its release and yet performed so well that it became the highest grossing film in the country itself.

Despite that, films have gone on to do massive business at the box office while some have also broken and made new records globally and within India itself.

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Hemled by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika herself, along with Fox Star Studios, the film marks an important movement in the history of socially relevant cinema in Bollywood.

Chhapaak released alongside Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth starrer Darbar.