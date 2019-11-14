After dating for a couple of years, the celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in Italy, last year on November 14. The power-couple has completed one year of marriage today.

On this occasion, the duo has decided to visit Tirupati and seek blessings of the almighty. On Thursday, the Piku actress took to her official Instagram handle to share her first look, along with her better half, straight from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

In the picture from the temple, Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in a red saree while Ranveer Singh looks suave in a beige traditional ensemble. What caught everyone’s attention was Ranveer’s carrying the same dupatta as Deepika’s saree.

Alongside the picture, Deepika wrote, “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh (sic).”

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s 83 which is based on the life of Kapil Dev.