Deepawali Vibes From Bollywood Celebrities

Deepawali is the festival of light, shine, shimmer, and love, the four words that define the entertainment industry as well. Here’s how your favorite Bollywood celebrities have celebrated the festival of light.

The king of natural acting and comedy, Pankaj Tripathi shared pictures with his wife on Deepawali.

Actor Randeep Hooda shared adorable pictures with his better half with the caption, “Love and light to all around the world ✨”

Ajay Devgn captioned fun picture with his family as, “Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan”

Anushka Sharma flaunts her green lehenga with a gorgeous smile

Actress Kangana Ranaut shared traditional pictures with her sister Rangoli