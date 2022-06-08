Boman Irani’s digital series debut ‘Masoom’ to release on June 17

Following the success of numerous outstanding thriller programs, Disney+ Hotstar is gearing up for yet another thrilling psychological thriller, Masoom. The series, set in Phalauli, Punjab, will reveal the buried facts that plague the Kapoor family’s lives, where the dynamics of complicated relationships shift with time and ambition.

This six-episode series will be published on June 17. This series will include talented actor Boman Irani and rising star Samara Tijori making their digital debut, and it will show a peek at a complicated relationship between a father and a daughter.

After sharing screen space in Bob Biswas with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter of legendary 90s actor Deepak Tijori, she will soon be seen working with the multitalented actor Boman Irani in Disney+Hotstar’s Masoom.

The trailer of this film has come in front of the audience. The trailer of the film is full of suspense, which tells the story of a family and how a bad past completely changes the life and thinking of a child and takes away his innocence.

Hotstar Specials’ Masoom, directed by Mihir Desai and starring Gurmeet Singh as showrunner, is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series Blood, which sheds light on the story of family ties and betrayal after losing one’s family.

The show is produced under the banner Dreamers & Doors Company, which is part of Reliance Entertainment and a premium content studio. Its lead actors include Manjari Phadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, Upasana Singh, and Manurshi Chadha. The series also features a soulful soundtrack composed by the famous Anand Bhaskar Collective.

Director Mihir Desai said, “A daughter’s quest to know the truth when her entire family tries to hide her is from where the story of Masoom begins. Her mother’s untimely death becomes the catalyst for unraveling the family’s secrets. I am delighted to work with Boman Irani and Samara Tijori, who portrays a touching father-daughter relationship.”

Here is the trailer for Masoom, a tremendous suspense and thriller film.