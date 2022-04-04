Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcome baby girl

Popular TV actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are blessed with a baby girl. The couple took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of them becoming 3. “With utmost gratitude, we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude. Gurmeet & Debina,” they wrote in the caption.

In the video, the baby is seen wrapped in a white cloth. The couple only shared a peek of the baby’s hand. Gurmeet held Debina’s hand who in turn held the baby’s hand.

Last month, Debina had shared pictures on Instagram from her baby shower dressed in a maroon-and-gold traditional outfit. She also opened up about the tradition of feeding the expecting mother the food she craves during her pregnancy.

In the caption, she wrote, “Saadh or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves ..”Baby shower ” in western country and “godh bharayi” in north India saadh in Bengali. I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company. Sending you all wishes.”