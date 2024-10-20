Deb Kumar Bose, legendary Manipuri filmmaker, passes away at 91

Renowned filmmaker Deb Kumar Bose, a towering figure in Manipuri cinema, passed away at the age of 91 on Friday in a private hospital in Kolkata. He had been battling age-related health issues, and despite receiving treatment, he could not overcome them, according to sources from the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS).

Deb Kumar Bose’s contributions to Indian cinema extended beyond his work in Manipuri films. He directed several acclaimed movies in Bengali, Assamese, and Oriya, but his lasting legacy is in the birth of Manipuri cinema. His work played a pivotal role in shaping the film industry in the state, and his vision is deeply intertwined with its history.

The most notable highlight of his career was the creation of ‘Matamgi Manipur’, released on April 9, 1972. This film, the first full-length Manipuri feature, won the President’s Medal at the 20th National Film Festival. Its release marked a new chapter for Manipuri cinema, and since then, April 9 has been the birth anniversary of the region’s film industry. Bose’s achievement remains a touchstone for filmmakers across Manipur, many of whom view him as the father of Manipuri cinema.

Born on September 21, 1933, Deb Kumar Bose was the son of another legendary director, Debaki Kumar Bose. His father’s groundbreaking film ‘Seeta’ (1934) was the first Indian film at the Venice Film Festival, setting an international precedent for Indian cinema. This cinematic legacy had a profound influence on Deb Kumar Bose’s career, guiding his storytelling approach and fueling his artistic passion.

Though Deb Kumar Bose did not speak the local language fluently, his dedication to capturing the essence of Manipuri culture shone through in ‘Matamgi Manipur’. The film explored themes of societal change, particularly the tension between tradition and modernization. Bose’s sensitive, nuanced direction brought emotional depth to these themes, allowing the film to resonate with audiences on both a local and national level.

In the wake of his passing, the MSFDS, alongside members of Film Forum Manipur, organized a candlelight march at the memorial stone of Manipuri cinema to honor his legacy.