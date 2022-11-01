Dawson shares how he portrayed Patrick in ‘My Policeman’

My Policeman, a love drama based on the best-selling book by Bethan Roberts, is only a few days away from release and already everyone is talking about it. In two separate timelines, the movie examines the choices made by three young friends named Tom (Harry Styles), Marion (Emma Corrin), and Patrick (David Dawson). My Policeman, a gay love story set in 1950s Britain, emphasises how homosexuality was persecuted at the time.

Recently, actor David Dawson, who portrays Patrick, the love interest of Tom (Styles) in the movie, discussed how he prepared for the part. He admitted that his close gay friend had been instrumental in helping him adopt the persona of young Patrick and adopt his perspective.

The English actor also watched the BBC’s true drama “Against the Law” and looked into the “history of homosexual bars as safe spaces” in order to fully comprehend the story. The actor also compared homosexuality in the past and the present and expressed his happiness that things are improving for the LGBTQIA+ community right now.

Harry Styles plays a bisexual police officer in My Policeman who must choose between his love for Patrick and his obligation to his wife Marion (Corrin) (Dawson). Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett play the older versions of the same characters, respectively. The Michael Grandage-directed movie is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on November 4.