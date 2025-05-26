Danica Patrick opens up about emotionally abusive relationship with Aaron Rodgers

Here’s the latest scoop that’s got everyone talking — Danica Patrick just opened up about her turbulent past with NFL star Aaron Rodgers, and it’s anything but smooth sailing.

On a recent episode of ‘The Sage Steele Show’, the former race car queen didn’t hold back. When asked about the toughest chapter in her life, Danica Patrick didn’t hesitate to point to her breakup with Aaron Rodgers back in 2020.

Their split wasn’t just painful — she described the whole experience as emotionally abusive, saying it left her completely drained.

“It was sudden, and it felt like my whole world fell apart,” she shared candidly. “The relationship wore me down to nothing. He leaves a trail of blood.”

Pretty heavy words from someone who’s no stranger to high pressure — both on the racetrack and off.

But despite the emotional wreckage, Danica found a silver lining. The heartbreak pushed her to learn a vital lesson: the importance of showing up for herself and taking care of her own emotional well-being. “It gave me the greatest gift,” she said, “of how much I needed to show up for myself.”

Looking back, Danica admitted she had tried to tough it out, telling herself, “I’m built for hard things.” She believed she could handle anything — until she realized she had been enduring emotional pain disguised as just another challenge.

“I kept thinking, ‘What if I don’t do it for the right person?’” she said.

Her journey, she explained, was about growth — learning lessons and becoming the person she’s meant to be.

As for Aaron Rodgers, his camp hasn’t commented on Danica’s revelations. However, it’s interesting to revisit something Rodgers said back in 2022 on the ‘Aubrey Marcus Podcast’. He described their relationship as “great” and emphasized that they were both on personal spiritual journeys.

Rodgers mentioned practicing meditation and exploring self-discovery alongside Danica, portraying their time together in a positive light.