Britney Spears issues apology after smoking on charter flight sparks official warning

Britney Spears is no stranger to headlines, and this time it’s about something that happened 30,000 feet in the air.

The pop icon recently addressed a mid-air smoking controversy that had fans, critics, and officials buzzing — all over a cigarette she lit during a flight.

In a candid Instagram post, the 43-year-old singer admitted to lighting up during a JSX charter flight on May 22. Yes, it was a cigarette, and yes, it happened on a plane — which, for anyone who’s flown since the ’90s, is a major no-no under federal aviation laws.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Britney Spears, however, seemed both apologetic and a bit bewildered by the reaction. “I do so apologize to anyone I offended,” she wrote, while also calling the response from authorities “kinda much.”

According to her, she complied immediately when asked to put the cigarette out — no argument, no drama. Still, officials were contacted mid-flight, and when the plane landed, she was met by them and issued a formal warning.

But Spears didn’t stop at the apology. She shared more of her side of the story, revealing that it was her “first time” drinking vodka during a flight. According to Britney, the drink made her feel “smart” and “clear,” suggesting she wasn’t out of control — just, well, relaxed.

She also claimed that a flight attendant acted a bit strange, describing them as “weird” and saying they got too close for comfort.

“I’m always seated way at the back anyway,” she noted, possibly trying to lighten the mood or point out that she wasn’t disturbing other passengers in business class.

The incident, while relatively minor, comes at a time when Spears is constantly under the microscope. Since the end of her 13-year conservatorship in 2021, Britney’s every move has received heavy scrutiny — whether it’s her social media dance videos, her tell-all memoir ‘The Woman in Me’, or now, a cigarette on a plane.