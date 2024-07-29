Daisy Shah calls Salman Khan’s food arrangement on sets ‘resort’ like

Bollywood actor Daisy Shah has worked with superstar Salman Khan in many movies, including her debut movie “Jai Ho” in 2014. In her recent interviews, she gave a peek into the arrangements of Khan’s sets and his demeanor towards his fellow co-actors.

In a talk with Mid-Day, Shah revealed that Khan’s food set up during shoots is nothing less than a “resort”. She said, “It’s his vanity van, he has a huge tent, there are three tables with 10-15 chairs around them, and there’s another table where the food is laid out. It’s like a buffet system. I remember snacking on flatbreads, and vada pavs, and sometimes there would be live pani puri and dosa counters.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with Mirchi Plus, Daisy Shah gave insight into Khan’s helpful and caring nature towards other co-actors. She called him “sweet” and “not at all strict”. She shared that someone working with him, can approach and talk to him about anything.

She also recounted an incident when she was stuck in the US and called Salman Khan for help to get her out of trouble. She said, “He called his friend to help me and his friend called me. He got me out of the situation. If you call him with any problem, if it is in his power, he will make sure that you are out of it.”

Daisy Shah is reportedly working on some web series in which she will be seen playing the role of a typical housewife. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is working on his upcoming movie, “Sikandar”, which is set to release around Eid this year.