Chulbul Panday is back with the iconic song “Hud Hud Dabangg” from his upcoming film Dabangg 3. After launching the entire lyrical album of the film on YouTube, Salman Khan now shared the first video clip from the song.

Salman took to his official Twitter handle to share the first look of the song and wrote, “#HudHudDabangg pehle sunaya, aaj dikha bhi raha hun. Yakeen hai ke swagat karoge aap.”

Salman Khan portrays the role of a Robin Hood cop, Chulbul Pandey in the Dabangg franchise.

“Hud Hud” is the title Dabangg track and has been recreated from the previous films with a bit of new additions, but largely feels the same.

The choreography and setting are the only things that look different.

Dabangg 3 will see the return of Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo, Salman’s on-screen wife.

Mahesh Manjarekar, Dimple Kapadia, Mahie Gill and Arbaaz Khan will be returning to the third installment of Dabangg.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep will be playing the lead antagonist in the film, while a new actress Saiee Manjrekar will be making her Bollywood debut as Chulbul Pandey’s young lover.

The “Hud Hud” song has been sung by Divya Kumar, Shabab Sabri and Sajid while the music has been composed by Sajid-Wajid.

Dabangg 3 has been directed by Prabhu Deva, who had earlier worked with the megastar on Wanted.

The director and the actor team will also be reuniting for another action flick, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions and is slated to release on 20 December 2019.