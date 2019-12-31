As Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru has been creating much buzz, makers launched a party dance track “Daang Daang” featuring Tamannaah Bhatia.

Mahesh Babu shared the track on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Enjoy the party song #DaangDaang!!! @thisisdsp @anilravipudi @anilsunkara1 @rathnaveludop @ramjowrites @tamannaahspeaks #SarileruNeekevvaruOnJan11th (Link in bio).”

Tamannaah Bhatia also shared the song on Instagram with a caption that said, “Let’s get the party going with #DaangDaang!!! @[email protected] @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @RathnaveluDop @ramjowrites #SarileruNeekevvaru https://youtu.be/tKRoo2IRD-U (link in bio)”

He also shared a poster featuring himself and Tamannaah Bhatia which shows them in army uniform grooving to the Nakash Aziz and Lavita Lobo track.

The lyrics of “Daang Daang” have been penned by Rama Jogayya Sastry.

“Daang Daang” is a groovy, party number that features Tamannaah and Mahesh Babu dancing to the beats of a peppy song.

Anil Ravipudi is helming the film which also features Vijayshanti, Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and Satya Dev in pivotal roles.

Mahesh Babu will be portraying the role of Major Ajay Krishna in the film that is touted to be a family entertainer.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly produced by AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateshwara Creations and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on 11 January 2020, during the Makar Sankranti festival.