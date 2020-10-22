Covid-infected senior Tollywood actor Rajasekhar is not critical, said his actress-daughter Shivathmika Rajasekhar on Thursday.

“I cannot thank you all enough for your love and wishes. But please know he is not critical. He is stable and getting better. Please do not spread fake news,” said Shivathmika.

“Though it is proving to be difficult”, she said her father has been fighting hard.

“We believe that it is your prayers, love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you to pray for nanna’s (dad) speedy recovery. With your love, he will come out stronger,” she said.

On Saturday, Rajasekhar confirmed that his entire family has tested positive for Coronavirus.

“Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon,” he said.

The statement comes at a time when a lot of speculations were being made about Rajasekhar’s health status.