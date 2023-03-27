Controversial lockdown drama Bheed opens to low audience

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starter ’Bheed’, a lockdown drama, is based on plight of the migrant workers during the Corona pandemic induced lockdown. Left to fend for themselves, the hapless people were left with no option but to embark on a journey back home on foot in the middle of a nationwide lockdown.

Bheed was released in theatres on March 24. This highly-anticipated film is helmed by Anubhav Sinha.

This movie that brought back the pain and struggle of the millions of COVID-hit workers mired in controversies for comparing the times with the Partition of India.

Even after receiving positive reviews from fans and critics, Bheed opened to an extremely low audience. However, it is expected to earn a reasonable sum in the coming days.

According to Box Office India, since the trailer is actually unwatchable there is less chances of people watching the film as it is a time when there is the necessity of visual appeal to bring people into cinemas.

On Day 1, Bheed managed to rake in just Rs 0.15 crore India net. The film had an overall 5.48 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Friday, March 24, 2023, and the numbers were more or less on the weekends.

The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks. The film also features Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit.