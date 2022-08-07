Conor McGregor set to make acting debut with Jake Gyllenhaal starrer ‘Road House’ remake

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal-led Amazon Prime film ‘Road House’ is set to be the acting debut project for UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

According to Fox News, McGregor will join the cast of the 1989 action remake under the helm of director Doug Liman and producer Joel Silver, Deadline reported. McGregor is a two-time champion who garnered international fame during his time with the UFC. His spokesperson Karen Kessler told Deadline, “Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of ‘Road House,’ a beloved classic.”

The spokesperson said McGregor still has a desire to fight but is “eager” to join the film. “While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming,” Kessler added.

McGregor’s exact role in the film has not yet been revealed, but he will reportedly portray an original character instead of playing himself.

The UFC champion is no stranger to stardom as his larger-than-life personality and unassailable trash-talking quickly made him a fan favorite in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. McGregor last fought in 2021 and has headlined UFC events since 2015, when he won his first championship.

The ‘Road House’ remake reimagines the 1989 flick that featured Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch, Sam Elliot, Ben Gazzara, Jeff Healey, and Julie Michaels.

In the original, Swayze’s character took a job as a bouncer at a bar in Missouri. In the remake, Gyllenhaal will portray an ex-UFC fighter who takes up the same job at a bar in the Florida Keys.

As per Fox News, the upcoming film’s cast includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Hannah Love Lanier, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Travis Van Winkle and Lukas Gage.