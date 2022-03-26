‘My confidence is my strength’: Hemant Choudhary

Being from a small town and dreaming to be an actor is a very big thing, especially for someone who does not even have a link up in the industry. But Hemant Choudhary, the actor, provided this myth. He set an example that if you have strong determination then you will surely unfold every rock. Hemant Choudhary shared his journey, his experience, and thoughts over OTT Platforms as an emerging trend. Excerpts:

Q: Tell us something about your family background and early life.

A: I belong to Gonda, Jharkhand and I have completed my studies from Hazaribagh and Delhi.

Q: Give a brief about your acting career, how and when it started, and what inspired you.

A: Belonging from a state like Jharkhand where most of the parents dream of making their child a Civil Servant, choosing acting was completely an offbeat idea. My parents also think of that and for which I went to Delhi for my studies. During my studies, I was much more interested in extra curriculum activities, so this clicked me and I came to Mumbai to try my luck and got my first project-‘Border’. After this, I also got many projects in Television-‘Kumkum’, ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’, Sivaji Maharaj’, etc. And among all these ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ became my turning point. I got introduced to the term celebrity which I was not familiar with earlier (Laughing). After this show (‘Jhansi Ki Rani’) many historical shows were offered to me which became a huge hit too, but later I started thinking that this should not become a pullback for me, so I took a shift and from past a few years now I am trying to move towards film and web series.

Q: Have you pursued any degree in acting?

A: Yes! When I came to Mumbai there were many acting classes and I started going to one, but due to financial issues I choose to work there as Assistant Professor and this continued for a long time. But when the time changed everything changed. Now I get invites as guests (laughing).

Q: What is your strength in this field?

A: My confidence is my strength! I believe in any field if you will not have self-confidence you will not be able to excel. So having faith in yourself, confidence in yourself is the biggest key to success. And of course, your parents and family support and blessings matter too. Coming from a humble background with no source in the industry, if my parent’s support and confidence would not have been there then I would not be able to become what I am today-HEMANT CHOUDHARY (with happiness).

Q: Whom do you look up to as your idol in the acting field?

A: Amitabh Bachchan! He is a man in himself and many like me look up to him as their idol. I am his biggest fan and my dream come true when I did an ad with him.

Q: Which character of yours is your favorite?

A: (without taking seconds) ‘Raghunath Singh’ from ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’! I lived with this character 24×7. I got so much attached to it that even in the present time also I start doing like my character. Living a character for more than 2 years will naturally bring the traits of the character to your personality and the same happened with me. The best part for me of this role was it enhanced me, helped me to flourish in the field.

Q: What are your upcoming projects?

A: My upcoming projects are ‘Ashram 3’, and two untitled films.

Q: What are your views over Jaipur, Bhopal, and Rajasthan emerging as new shooting hubs?

A: Shooting on the original locations brings more spice to any film, serial, or web series. It gives a cultural touch to them. People find it more real and attractive. In the current scenario, all the big banner films are preferably shot more in the original location to add flavor to them. Governments are also supporting here. In Mumbai, if you require 1000 people it will cost a lot but here just offer them food and good treatment they will happily work for you. Fresh background attracts more viewers. So, you can say that local location always adds an advantage.

Q: What is your stand over the restrictions (sensor) on the OTT Platform?

A: I think there is always a thin line for everything which should not be crossed and this should be the same with the OTT shows. In the name of creativity, vulgarity should not be shown. We are still living in a society that is not that developed still. So I think there should be a restriction. It is good to explore many angles but in limit.

Q: According to you, in the upcoming years will OTT become a benefit for actors?

A: Ya of course it will! In OTT the subject is king and everyone gets equal importance. OTT provides more creativity to an actor and provides the liberty to explore all the sides inside them. It’s just like an extra platform for the actors which helps them to bloom. If I take my example only, earlier I was not at all familiar with the term OTT. But when I worked there I found various sides of mine and I even enjoyed this too.

Q: As you said OTT helps actors to explore their other sides, which side of yours you are looking forward to?

A: I am looking forward to doing a comedy role. This is that part of my side that I have never explored, but now I want to do it on OTT (laughing). And I even think that this is challenging because comedy is a natural thing you cannot do acting in that. So, I am looking forward to this challenge (again laughing).