COMMANDO OTT makers to delay the next lead’s name

Ever since the news about the hunt for a new face in the veteran filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s blockbuster high-octane action film Commando franchise’s OTT version has come out, it has brought a huge storm nationwide. The team has come across 10 thousand plus Auditions of brilliantly skilled actors who wish to make their place in the series and seems like the makers are overwhelmed with the amazing response they are receiving.

Taking to social media, Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd which is founded by Producer/ Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah posted their delight of receiving such a great response from the people to enroll themselves to be a part of the Commando series. They jotted down the caption saying –

Read the tweet by their official handle, and informed candidates about the delay in the announcement of the final shortlisted actor.

It’s amazing to receive such an overwhelming response from all of you with brilliantly skillful audition clips for COMMANDO OTT. — Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicture) August 4, 2022

A few days back, the casting team received a whole lot of audition clips of the interested candidates in their inbox due to which they had to transfer the clips to an external HDD to empty the mailbox. The makers have also decided to push the result dates to 15th August instead of 10th August to examine all the audition clips they have received.

Moreover, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Commando series will be coming on Disney+ Hotstar. The platform is popular enough across the country that it has the highest number of subscribers and the new commando actor will get a huge platform for his debut. Keep exploring this space for more updates and to know who is the next commando.