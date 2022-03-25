Here comes the another #FashionFaceoff between the divas

We often see divas doing FashionFaceoff and sometimes we often find it good as it gives us an idea of styling one dress in two or three varieties. This time the face-off was seen among the two beautiful divas Kriti Sanon and Katrina Kaif. They both were seen wearing the same design dress but in different colours. Let’s dig deeper into how each diva styled its look.

Katrina Kaif

Walking at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party, Katrina Kaif was a vision in blue. Her bodycon mini dress by Australia based designer label Alex Perry was just the same as Kriti Sanon wore earlier on the promotion. From the puffy sleeve detail to the sensuous deep cut square neckline the dress was exactly the same but in bright blue. Styled by Ami Patel, Kat opted for statement cobalt blue dangler earrings and an eye-grabbing ring to up her fashion score.

Kriti Sanon

The Bachchhan Paandey actress’ flashy pink Alex Perry mini dress featuring full sleeves, deep cut square neck and a body-hugging silhouette was a sensuous and party-perfect number. The bright highlighter pink is a hue that’s been trending for a while now as dopamine dressing has been a favourite among the millennials today.

Kriti Sanon looked glamorous in her snazzy dress teamed with Kat Maconie’s multicoloured heels. Her loud makeup won the spotlight with green eyeshadow on her upper lids and pink on her lower lids. Pink lips, flawless base, open hair upped her glam quotient. Sukriti Grover styled her look in a fun way playing with colours yet keeping the look minimal with simple hoop earrings and silver rings as her only choice of jewellery.