Comedian Zakir Khan excited about his global ‘Tathastu’ tour

Comic artist Zakir Khan is all set to embark on a North America and Canada tour with his special ‘Tathastu’.

Earlier this year the comedian toured New York, Boston, Washington DC, Chicago, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney Brisbane, and Singapore along with 11 cities in India as part of this Tathastu Global Tour. Opening with a recap of behind-the-scenes moments from Khan’s life, ‘Tathastu’ takes the audience on an unconventional outing that is bursting with personal chronicles covering Khan’s growing up years, his family life and years of struggle. When the recap ends, ‘Tathastu’ captures an honest, vulnerable and unedited version of Khan sharing significant life lessons whilst trying to make sense of his journey thus far.

Excited about the same, Zakir, who is mainly popular for his showcases Haq Se Single (2017) and Kaksha Gyarvi (2018), said, “Tathastu’ is something of great intrinsic value to me. It’s one of my most nuanced projects thus far and a long-standing dream that has finally taken shape. I am glad live performances are back with a bang and I can hit the road and meet all my fans. I can’t wait to see you all!”

The comedian will start his North American tour on September 3 in New Jersey, followed by Toronto on September 4, Vancouver on September 9, Seattle on September 10, Fort Lauderdale on September 23, Philadelphia on September 25, Houston on September 29, Austin on October 1 and culminating in San Jose on October 2.