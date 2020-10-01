“The Colour of Loss” directed by Mohit Takalkar and translated by Deborah Smith is ready to premiere with Front & Centre, Paytm Insider’s theatre initiative. Front & Centre aims to bring home the taste of theatre through digital experiences. The story highlights a complex mixture of pain, loss, despair, compassion, love, empathy, and forgiveness.

“The Colour of Loss” will premiere online on 2 October. Tickets starting from Rs 300 are available on Paytm Insider.

“The Colour of Loss” highlights what it means to remember someone who is no more. The play, originally written by the Booker prize winner Han Kang, is a story of finding beauty in loss. The author reminisces with her sister through the lens of all things white – breast milk, swaddling bands, the baby’s rice cake-coloured skin, white dog, and sugar cubes.

The play is performed by the talented cast of Mrinmayee Godbole, Ipshita, Manasi Bhawalkar, and Dipti Mahadev as a part of the contemporary theatre group – Aasakta. “The Colour of Loss” is shot at THE BOX brought together by Ashish Mehta (production design), Saurabh Bhalerao (music), Vikrant Thakar (lighting design), Rashmi Rode (makeup), Hrishikesh Pujari and Suyog Deshpande (assistant direction), Ganesh Phuke (sound recordist), Nachiket Pendase (camera), and team TCOL, among others.

Over the past 17 years, Aasakta has had around 800 performances of more than 30 different plays in Marathi, Hindi and English. Its plays have been selected and performed at renowned places such as National School of Drama’s Bharat Rang Mahotsav and TIE’s Jashne Bachpan, Cairo International Festival for Experimental Theatre, Satellite Theatre Festivals, Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards, Prithvi Theatre Festival, Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival, and International Theatre Festival of Kerala.

“The urgency to do ‘something’ in the theatre had been building in lockdown. I was reluctant to explore the idea of theatre in these digital times. But a month and a half back I wondered, ‘What’s the harm?’, since theatre for us has always been about exploring possibilities on stage? In such a time, new collaborations such as the Paytm Insider’s Front and Centre lends to create a meaningful association. Together we hope to create and explore aspects of theatre in this new avatar on stage and beyond,” said director Mohit Takalkar.

Speaking about the play, Varun Khare, Business Head, Live Entertainment (IPs & Partnerships) at Paytm Insider said, “We’re extremely excited to host Aasakta’s new play—The Colour of Loss—under Front & Center. The White Book is a difficult novel to describe under a specific genre but extremely fascinating. At Paytm Insider, we strive to give audiences a perfect digital venue to watch exceptional stories like these and I’m really looking forward to another stellar play by Mohit Takalkar.”

For more details and to book the tickets, visit: https://insider.in/the-colour-of-loss-oct2-2020/event