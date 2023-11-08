CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Film Industry Representatives in Mumbai

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with producers, directors, and artists from the film industry during a roadshow organized in Mumbai.

The Chief Minister extended an invitation to the cinema world to participate in the Global Investor Summit scheduled for December 8-9 in Dehradun. The meeting with Dhami was attended by prominent figures from the film industry, including Jeetendra, Vivek Agnihotri, Archana Puran Singh, Himani Shivpuri, Ramesh Taurani, Rahul Rawail, and others.

Discussions focused on the potential of the film industry in Uttarakhand, with participants providing suggestions. Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the picturesque locations in Uttarakhand, emphasizing that the state is an ideal shooting destination, featuring beautiful places like Nainital, Mussoorie, Auli, and more. He also mentioned the growth of new shooting destinations, improved connectivity, and housing arrangements in the state.

Dhami cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Adi Kailash Yatra as a factor boosting tourism in high Himalayan areas of Uttarakhand. He highlighted the state government’s support for filmmakers and efforts to create a conducive environment for film shooting in Uttarakhand.

Filmmakers expressed their appreciation for the state government’s support during film shoots, with director Vivek Agnihotri praising the government, police, and administration for their assistance during the filming of “The Kashmir Files.”

The gathering demonstrated enthusiasm for shooting in Uttarakhand, and the state government’s initiatives, including the Film Policy and Service Sector Policy, aim to promote film and media in the region.