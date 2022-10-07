‘City of Jackals’ is set to chill the thrill, just before winter

Thriller being the current box office hit formula, filmmakers are trying their hands in decoding the genre in several ways possible. Director Sujit Dutta (Rino) is all geared up to release his intriguing thriller this November. Titled as ‘City of Jackals’ the film stars Joy Sengupta, Saayoni Ghosh, Shantilal Mukherjee, Kharaj Mukherjee, Amit Saha and Deboprasad Halder in pivotal roles.

The crux of the film revolves around an early middle aged working class man with no future and house, who come across a bag of money and starts dreaming, about marrying his love, getting his own house. But the bag brings in tension, fear, suspicion and mistrust and he suddenly loses his calm and friends. Finally, when he decides to escape from everything and start a fresh, he gets caught up in unfavourable situation.

While speaking about the film, director Sujit Dutta said, “the film is basically a crime drama, it will represent a very crisp and intriguing thriller. An underprivileged man who leads a quite humble uneventful life can be changed drastically if money is involved. The film will showcase harsh reality of wealth and power attached within in a very interesting way. Money can be the aid to all our dreams but it can drastically turn our life to a dark and devastating mode. Here money is the most important character, to be precise.”

Produced by Prarthana Retail Projects Pvt Ltd and Muvi Tuvi Media Pvt Ltd, presented by R. K Singh and Asish Mehta, ‘City of Jackals’ is slated to release on November.